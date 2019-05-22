SEAVIEW, Wash. — Join herbalists Lara Pacheco and Kate Coulton as they craft with natural dyes and nourish with some seasonal medicine 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Sou'wester Lodge, 3728 J Place. Lunch will be provided by Chef Paige Common from Eatin’ Alive.
Each participant will learn some basic steps of dyeing with plants and will be able to personalize their own dye bath.
When registering for the class please specify if you would like to dye a cotton scarf or a skein of wool yarn. (If signing up four days or fewer before the workshop you will dye yarn.)
From 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday May 24, learn how to prepare your fibers for the dye process.
Kate Coulton of Pinon Botanicals and Lara Pacheco of Seed and Thistle Apothecary offer customized experiences to connect people to plant medicine, body and land. More information can be found at www.seedandthistle.com
Paige Common started preparing plant-based foods in her Portland kitchen giving life to Eatin’ Alive in 2010. Detroit born and bred, soulful living inspires this gal: healthy diets, hearty laughter and active lifestyle.
COST: $40 plus a $20 material fee (Please pay material fee directly to the instructor.)
BRING: All supplies provided in addition to a catered lunch. Coffee and tea provided. Wear clothes and shoes that are OK to get dye on. Bring a notebook, pen/pencil, and a little bag to gather some of your crafted items at the end.
All skill levels welcome. 20 students maximum.
RSVP: souwesterfrontdesk@gmail.com or 360-642-2542
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.