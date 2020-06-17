CLATSOP COUNTY — Astoria Public Library, Seaside Public Library and Warrenton Community Library are hosting a summer reading program.
To participate, families can stop by the libraries, Clatsop County food banks or free school lunch sites to pick up a goody bag of craft supplies and activity ideas. The goody bags are being offered in replacement to the libraries’ regular in-person summer library programming. Bags will be available during the libraries’ open hours.
The libraries will also host a monthly “community StoryWalkTM,” a way children and adults can combine reading and going outdoors. Laminated pages from a children’s book will be attached to wooden stakes along an outdoor path in each library’s respective city. Seaside residents can start their walk from the Seaside Civic and Convention Center; Warrenton residents from the Skipanon River Park trail, starting at SW Third Street; and Astoria residents will follow a path downtown.
Program participants are encouraged to share photos, videos and stories of themselves completing their library’s activities.
