This month, mariachis and panpipes will be traded for craft kits. A bilingual play will be hosted online rather than in an auditorium. The traditional Mexican game of chance, Lotería, will bring the community together virtually too.
Consejo Hispano, a Hispanic advocacy organization on the North Coast, celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month annually between Sep. 15 and Oct. 15. Usually, festivities include live music, dance performances and hands-on activities for kids.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization redesigned its month of programming to engage both virtually and at a few socially-distanced events. Several events focus on encouraging bilingual literacy and learning for children.
At home and out-and-about Hispanic heritage events
Consejo Hispano’s Hispanic Heritage Month is already halfway through but there are still several events to check out before the festivities end.
One of the highlights will be a virtual performance on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. of the kid-friendly play “Blast Off!” from Portland theater company Teatro Milagro. The play tells the story of a young girl who becomes inspired by the first Latina astronaut, Dr. Ellen Ochoa. There will be a live Q&A with the actors after the show.
A bilingual “story walk” at Ilwaco Community Park will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Participants can take a walk in the park while reading from story boards featuring segments of a children’s book in English and Spanish about Hispanic culture and customs.
The organization also hosts weekly children’s book readings in Spanish each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook. The final virtual reading will take place on Wednesday.
A finale event will be held on Nov. 6 and include a chance to play Lotería via Zoom. Lotería is a family game similar to bingo.
Links to the virtual events will be posted on Facebook at facebook.com/ConsejoHispano/.
Staying connected during the pandemic
Going virtual during Hispanic Heritage Month has not been Consejo Hispano’s only pandemic-related adjustment. The nonprofit also has found new ways to engage remotely to dispense information and maintain community involvement.
“Hispanic culture is very warm and social, so the biggest challenge has been to get people to participate remotely and discover new ways to interact with each other and still feel like they’re part of the community,” said Jenny Pool Radway, the organization’s executive director.
The organization has relied on social media to communicate.
“Facebook has become the primary channel for updates and announcements, and we’ve gotten many new followers since the pandemic started,” Pool Radway said. “We also created a group on WhatsApp for those who don’t have a Facebook account.”
This year, remembering cultural ties and celebrating community may be more important than ever as people continue to find themselves shut-in and isolated from others, Pool Radway said. She views Hispanic Heritage Month as an opportunity to celebrate and raise awareness to the contributions of Hispanic Americans in the U.S. throughout history.
“By honoring and recognizing the important role Hispanics have played in shaping our country, Latino children are able to see their own faces reflected in American history,” Radway said. “Thus motivating them to start thinking about how they can also contribute and make a difference themselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.