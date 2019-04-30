Come sail away with the Astoria Yacht Club

ASTORIA — Astoria Yacht Club holds its annual open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, in conjunction with the opening day of sail racing.
At 1 p.m., there is a skippers’ meeting before the first race, which begins at 2. Both activities will take place in the club’s meeting room upstairs in the Chinook building, 300 Industry St., at the West Mooring Basin.
Club members will be on hand to answer questions about the club and about sailing and boating on the Lower Columbia and northwest coastal waters.
In addition to information about the club and its annual schedule of on-the-water and social events, participants can hear about the annual Oregon Offshore sailboat race from Astoria to Victoria, British Columbia, and learn about sailing on the Lower Columbia.
A talk covering crew safety and responsibilities, proper clothing and gear and basic orientation to sailing is at 11 a.m.
Depending on available vessels, participants will have a chance to get underway with club members that afternoon. Prospective crew are asked to bring a warm jacket, hat and life jacket, if they have one.
