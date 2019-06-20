ASTORIA – The Columbia River Maritime Museum is holding two Underwater Robotics Summer Camps for incoming 6th — 7th graders that are interested in robotics, oceanography, engineering, underwater archaeology, and marine technology.
The sessions run July 8-12 and July 22-26 at the Barbey Maritime Center. The camp is $400.
Campers will design, construct and test their own ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) from start to finish over this week long STEAM focused day camp.
Days will be spent constructing frames, piloting ROVs, building simple circuits and soldering.
A limited number of scholarships are available.
Register here: bit.ly/2IkQfKe
