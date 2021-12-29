ILWACO, Wash. — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum has announced the opening of a new exhibit, “Fire!,” on view now through March at the museum.
While the region is known for its wet weather, fire has also been a part of life on the northern part of the Long Beach Peninsula.
Early accounts indicate Indigenous peoples utilized controlled burning to steward the land. As the peninsula grew in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, wooden buildings for homes, hotels, canneries and commercial buildings were susceptible to fire.
This exhibition features photographs, objects and stories on many of the fires that shaped the area.
The exhibit focuses on the Nahcotta fire in 1915, the Ilwaco High School fire of 1936, the Keystone Cannery fire, Sid’s Market fire in the 1960s and the 2006 fire at Ilwaco’s Fire Department.
The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
