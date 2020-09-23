ILWACO — Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum has named Madeline Moore as the organization’s new executive director.
“The museum is indeed fortunate in every respect to welcome our new ED, Madeline, who brings a wealth of talent to this organization, and will allow us to build on the legacy of excellence and innovation achieved under Betsy Millard,” said board president Bill Garvin.
Moore has a long history with the museum, having volunteered with the organization since she was 5 years old. Over the years, she has been involved in a variety of capacities including dollhouse curator, college intern and board of directors vice president. She graduated from Ilwaco High School, then the University of Oregon with degrees in journalism and cinema studies.
She returned to the Long Beach Peninsula in 2011 to start a small bakery that she ran for six years. She has since worked as a private chef for Willapa Bay AiR and social media manager for Adrift Hospitality. In 2017, Moore co-founded a national organization called Rethinking Rural, connecting rural millennial leaders.
“In a lot of ways, I see this new role as coming full circle in not only the personal history I have with the museum and this place but also my dedication to creating healthy, resilient rural communities,” Moore said. “The museum as a cultural institution, economic driver, and keeper of who we were and are is obviously a very important piece of that resiliency.”
A reopening date for the museum has not yet been announced.
