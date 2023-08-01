NEHALEM — Stewart Schultz, a coastal ecologist and author of "The Northwest Coast: A Natural History," will lead two interpretive walks, one at an intertidal salt marsh and another around an estuary at Nehalem Bay this week.
Schultz will discuss the area's flora and fauna, the role of tides and the impacts of climate change during the salt marsh walk departing at 8 a.m. Thursday, and at a dinner and discussion at the North County Recreation District.
At 9 a.m. Friday, a second walk departs from the Nehalem Bay State Park boat launch. Cost for each interpretive walk is $35, and the dinner event is $25.
These events are organized by the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition CoastWatch program, which connects volunteers with mile-long segments of the coast to steward. For more information on the program and these events, visit www.oregonshores.org.
