Ears flapping, running free. It’s a good day for a corgi when the day’s plan is a trip to the ocean. That’s just the idea at one Cannon Beach event.
With a costume contest, races, a raffle and other festivities, Cannon Beach Corgi Day is bound to put smiles on the faces of both human visitors and their four-legged friends.
“Both the races and the costume contests are extremely entertaining,” Jennifer Robinson, one of the organizers, said.
The day’s events take place near Ecola Creek and are organized by the Portland Corgi Group. Robinson, one of the group’s members, is also the owner of three corgis, ages 14, 9 and 4, who will be joining in the fun.
Each annual Cannon Beach Corgi Day features a theme. This year’s is “Lords of Mischief.” Portland Corgi Group members nominate themes through an annual survey, resulting in a new adventure for each event.
This year, variants of Loki, the god of mischief, were the most popular. “Since Loki is the god of mischief, we made it the corgis of mischief,” Robinson said.
The event also benefits the Oregon Humane Society. The last event, held in 2019, brought in over $11,000.
“That’s what we’re hoping to bring back this year. They’ve been an amazing partner,” Robinson said of the Humane Society.
“Oregon Humane Society being a no-kill shelter and very prominent in helping rescues all over the country is part of the reason we decided to partner with them in the first place,” Robinson said.
Oregon Humane Society designed the event’s mascot, Loki Corgi, and volunteers help make things run smoothly. Attendees at this frolic by the sea come from across the West and beyond to experience the delight.
“Oregon has such a beautiful beach,” Robinson said. Cannon Beach “is a little bit more unique because of the inlet that corgis can play in.”
In 2019, the gathering amassed close to 500 corgis frolicking on Cannon Beach. “About 1,500 people attended the event in total,” Robinson said. “We have a lot of people that come out who don’t have puppies just because they want to see the corgis,” she added.
Cannon Beach Corgi Day started 10 years ago as a small group of people in Portland wanting to take their four-legged companions to the beach for a day. “It ballooned from there,” Robinson said.
Corgis competing in the races and costume contest can register on-site at the Oregon Humane Society tent on the day of the event. “We’re looking forward to coming out,” Robinson said.
