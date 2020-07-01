Driving down U.S. Highway 101, it’s easy to miss Manzanita. But you’ll be better for it if you take the time to visit.
The small coastal town is just off the highway before Nehalem and Wheeler. Turn off the highway into town and you’ll immediately be greeted by scenery, art galleries, smiling tourists and a handful of eateries. The town’s main street, Laneda Avenue, is lined with many of the town’s fun businesses. And best of all, just down the way is the beach.
Whether you only have a few hours or a few days, the town offers activities for all ages to enjoy.
Where to stay
As you drive through town, you’ll notice the majority of Manzanita’s hotels and inns are close to the beach, either off of Laneda Avenue or Ocean Road. Most places to stay in town are traditional inns, some of which feature spas and pools.
Individual houses and cabins are also available to rent throughout town. Many are available to rent through airbnb.com or through the properties themselves.
If you’re looking for direct views of the beach, possible rentals include the Sunset Surf Motel or The Houses on Manzanita Beach. Sunset Surf features traditional motel rooms with a heated pool, while The Houses offers beachfront houses for rent.
For a more unique experience, consider staying in the Manzanita Schoolhouse, which is situated northeast of Manzanita. The residence features a handful of rooms to stay in, all of which are located in an old schoolhouse. Other unique places to stay include the Coast Cabins and An Eagle’s Nest, both of which offer cabins to rent in wooded areas.
Where to eat
A Mighty Thai and Big Wave Cafe are two options close to the highway. Both offer food until about 8 p.m.
Inside town, if you’re looking for breakfast, a few options are Yolk and Manzanita Coffee Co. For lunch or dinner, consider going to Left Coast Siesta, El Trio Loco, Neah-Kah-Nie Bistro or Marzano’s Pizza Pie, which is located just a couple minutes from the beach.
To fulfill your sweet tooth, visit Schwietert’s Cones & Candy, Sister’s and Pete’s Coffee and Treats or Manzanita Sweets.
If you’re wanting to get a drink, Dixie’s Vino, The Winery at Manzanita, MacGregor’s Whiskey Bar and San Dune Pub all are solid choices.
What to do
Even if you only have a few hours, a hike in Oswald West State Park will be worth your while. The park is expansive, with several trails to stroll, plus places to fish, picnic and sightsee. Nehalem Bay State Park, just south of Manzanita, is also worth a visit.
Other recreational activities worth trying include golfing at the Manzanita Golf Course, cycling throughout downtown or trying your hand at surfing or boogieboarding. Gear rentals are available at the golf course and Bahama Mama’s.
In downtown Manzanita, a few hours spent going to the town’s many art galleries will also be worthwhile. Types of art displayed in the galleries vary, as do the creators themselves and the gallery experiences.
Also downtown are a handful of shops to peruse and buy goods from. The stores range from children’s toys, to beachwear, pet accessories and a bookstore. A few spas are also available for visitors to enjoy.
Depending on when you’re in town, the Manzanita Farmers Market may be happening. The market is one of the coast’s most popular farmers’ markets and features many regional food producers and creators. If you can spare the time, it’s worth at least a stroll.
