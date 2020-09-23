The hot weather crept upon us silently, three men in a small fishing boat chugging along the Columbia River. At 7 a.m., we had our first salmon, an immature Chinook that we quickly released.
“Lots more where that comes from,” said one of the fishermen, already tasting the succulent red flesh of a mature salmon.
So flows the expectations of anyone who fishes.
The river’s past
The river snakes for 1,400 miles from here to British Columbia. Made famous for its gargantuan numbers of salmon and fierce reputation as “The Graveyard of the Pacific,” the Columbia proudly flows on.
Capt. Robert Gray and his crew sailed the vessel Columbia Rediviva over the treacherous bar in 1792, making Gray a national hero. Dissenting voices of local tribes were lost in the clamor.
According to Chinook legend, Gray turned two cannons upon the tribe, a violation, he claimed, for the tribe trading after dark. That same year, Gray sailed for China and traded a ship full of sea otter pelts for a small fortune of silks, ceramics and teas, which he soon transformed into Yankee bucks.
By the next century, the Chinook had been decimated from around 30,000 to numbers in the low hundreds.
Three strikes and you’re out
We strike out, losing one large salmon, releasing two undersized, then sulking home in a cloud of shame. Turns out, the others in our fleet of hundreds of small fishing boats did little better.
I believe fishing comes from a primal gene. Catching a huge salmon was always easier than cornering a piece of red meat in the form of a six-ton mastodon. Bragging rights probably must extend back to our most distant ancestors.
Many people adore the catch and chase of hunting and fishing. But consider, for just a moment, the cost of licenses, moorage, gear and annual boat repairs. In recent years, we witnessed the exponential rise of costs associated with these activities. My brother just sunk another $3,000 into the overhaul of his small boat. The cost of all these essentials overshadows the purchase of a wheelbarrow of ocean salmon from the local fishmonger. What then is the justification for such an obsession?” A simple answer rises like a trout lunging at a fly. Humans love to catch fish.
The cost of obsession
Capt. William Clark wrote about quantities of salmonids so great that an agile man could jump across their backs from shore to shore. That translates to several wide miles of Columbian waters. Tens of millions of salmon were harvested each year in the early part of the 20th century. The docks and gillnet boats groaned with the weight of many fish, until the species were overfished and the populations descended into the hundreds of thousands.
I can gleefully describe the tug of exhilaration when a 35-pound salmon hits the hook and an electric pulse dances up the fishing line, striking heart and the soul with an explosion of bliss. But the river at dawn is a photographer’s delight. That happens rain or shine, winter or summer. For me, those photo-ops rank as highly as a fish on the line, unless, of course, it happens to be a 40-pounder. With that, I leave you with this:
Violet, lavender and crimson.
Pale sky, alabaster moon rising.
The fourth salmon strikes.
Sinking, an orange sun flashes green.
Just above the far horizon.
We will fish into the night.
