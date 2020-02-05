Greet ships as they cruise into Astoria
Tourists from the Star Princess cruise ship pose with a Port of Astoria welcome sign before venturing beyond the port’s Pier One security check point and into Astoria in September 2013.

 ALEX PAJUNAS photo

ASTORIA — Clatsop Cruise Hosts is looking for volunteers to help with the 2020 cruise ship season.

Information sessions will be held Feb. 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. in 3 Cups Coffee House, 279 W Marine Drive.

The first cruise ship of the 2020 season will arrive March 31. A total of 35 ships will visit Astoria in 2020. Between 50 and 70 volunteers are needed to greet guests from each ship. Volunteers educate visitors about local history, culture and activities.

More information is available at clatsopcruisehosts.org.

