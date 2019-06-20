CLATSKANIE – On June 22 and 23, the Mouth of the Columbia Amateur Radio Club will join thousands of “hams” across the U.S. and Canada who will be showing off their emergency capabilities on “Field Day,” the climax event of Amateur Radio Week.
The demo takes places at Bradley State Scenic Viewpoint on Highway 30. The broadcast starts at 11 a.m. June 22 and goes until 2 p.m. June 23.
The public is invited to come see ham radio’s new capabilities and learn how to get their own FCC radio license before the next disaster strikes.
Over the past year, ham radio operators have been called upon to help out in many types of emergencies.
They have helped the Red Cross, public safety and many others with radio communications.
Amateur radio is often the first to provide rescuers with critical information and communications.
Using only emergency power supplies, ham operators will construct emergency stations in parks, shopping malls, schools and backyards around the country.
Their slogan, “When All Else Fails, Ham Radio Works” is more than just words to the hams as they prove they can send messages in many forms without the use of phone systems, Internet or any other infrastructure that can be compromised in a crisis.
There are over 650,000 Amateur Radio licensees in the US, and more than 2.5 million around the world.
Through the ARRL’s Amateur Radio Emergency Services program, ham
volunteers provide emergency communications for thousands of state and local emergency response agencies, all for free.
To learn more about Amateur Radio, go to emergency-radio.org.
