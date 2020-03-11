Clatsop CASA’s 22nd annual fundraiser, Hands & Hearts, will be held at the Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St. Suite A, on March 19, from 6 to 9 p.m.
The event honors volunteers of the organization’s Court Appointed Special Advocates Program and others who advocate on behalf of Clatsop County’s foster children. CASA volunteers speak solely for children’s best interests throughout their time in the child welfare system. They also make recommendations to the court and advocate for services.
Guest speakers for the evening include Seaside Police Lt. Bruce Holt and his wife, Dana, who have fostered 19 children.
This annual celebration provides the opportunity to enjoy great appetizers and competitive bidding as groups vie to win the dessert of their choice.
Appetizers will be served at the event. NW Basin Street will perform live music.
A desert auction and raffle will also be held. The grand prize of the raffle will be a pair of round-trip tickets for a Seattle to Alaska cruise with Norwegian Cruise Lines. Raffle tickets cost $50.
Space is limited for this benefit event; only 150 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $30 each, $225 for a table of eight or $275 for a table of 10. For raffle or event tickets, call 503-338-6063.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.