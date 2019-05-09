SEASIDE — Clatsop Animal Assistance is celebrating its 20th anniversary 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, for dinner, drinks and dessert at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center, 415 First Ave. CAA’s 20th Anniversary Gala Dinner will be hosted by longtime NBC co-host of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and the National Dog Show, David Frei, and KATU Meteorologist Mary Loos and her four-legged forecaster, Willis the Weather Dog.
CAA will recognize the volunteers who make it all possible and look back on the animals they have been able to help heal, love and get ready for adoption. And some of their favorite furry success stories will be joining the fun.
The event features live auction items, a paddle raise and more. Live auction items include seven nights in Kona and roundtrip airfare for two; a day with a Columbia River bar pilot for four; a private dinner for eight prepared in your home by Chef Andy Catalano and a Pacific Northwest staycation that includes luxury lodging, dinner out and two tickets to the Liberty Theatre. All proceeds to directly benefit the animals at the Clatsop County Animal Shelter.
A limited number of tickets will be sold for $75, so do not wait. Tickets are sold through the Liberty Theatre at https://libertyastoria.showare.com
