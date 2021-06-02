ASTORIA — Clatsop Community College will host a class on edible mushrooms from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday via Zoom.
Participants of the class, “Edible Mushrooms on the Coast,” will learn about how to identify mushrooms; how to avoid poisonous mushrooms; where to look for mushrooms; and how to prepare and preserve mushrooms after collecting them.
The class costs $20. To register, email communityed@clatsopcc.edu or call 503-338-2408.
