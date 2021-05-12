Ilwaco Timberland Regional Library will host a yoga session for children via Zoom at 11 a.m. on Saturday at events.trl.org/events/yoga-kids-1
Another session will be held at 11 a.m. on June 19.
Children will join a staff member from the Ilwaco library, who will lead a series of kid-friendly yoga poses, breathing and affirmations. Children and participating caregivers should wear comfortable clothes and have room to move.
No equipment is required. Children of all ages are welcome.
