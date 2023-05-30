Celebrate Pride Month in the Columbia-Pacific region this June

Dancing, singing, parades, art shows and family fun abound in celebration of Pride Month throughout June, from Astoria and Seaside to Long Beach and Raymond. Below, find a guide to some of the coast’s most anticipated events.
Astoria Visual Arts
In an exhibit celebrating Pride Month, artist Jill Mulholland draws upon a background in architecture and lighting design to display reflections in a series of hanging pieces titled “Fun with Faces, Fish and Flowers.”
Mulholland’s art is made using dichroic glass, changing color — and emotion — with different angles of lighting.
Also featured in the show is Astoria assemblage artist Greg Carrigan, whose collage series “Fashion” explores saturation and extravagance in the textile industry.
Carrigan’s pieces are often completed with mica, adding a touch of refracted light for a polished composition. “This show is centered around the fashion industry and I want the viewers to come to their own conclusions about what each piece is saying,” he said.
This exhibit will open with a reception from noon to 8 p.m. June 10 during the Astoria Art Walk, and be on display through July 2.
Cambium Gallery
Astoria drag performers Arty Choke and Ginger Vitus will bring dancing, music, contests and shenanigans to a Pride party at 8 p.m. June 9 at the Labor Temple Diner & Bar. The party is also hosted by Cambium Gallery. Admission is $5, benefiting the Lower Columbia Q Center.
At Cambium, stop by Lazy Susan’s Psychic Station from 3 to 5 p.m. June 10, then take a look at the artwork and grab a cup of coffee.
Columbian Theater
“Dazzle,” a drag variety show hosted by Ginger Vitus, will arrive at the Columbian Theater from 8 to 11 p.m. June 10. Ten local and regional performers will take the stage. Admission is $25, doors open at 7 p.m.
North Coast Pride
This nonprofit group will host a full roster of events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, friends and families, beginning with a tea dance party at Labor Temple Diner & Bar at 6 p.m. Sunday.
From 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Carruthers Restaurant will host cocktails for a cause, and at 6 p.m. Wednesday the Merry Time Bar & Grill will host a Pride-themed trivia night.
Join in a dinner and dance at Fulio’s Restaurant at 7 p.m. June 8 before the weekend’s Pride Extravaganza cocktail reception at the Barbey Maritime Center, a parade and block party in Astoria. Wrap up the weekend at noon June 11 with brunch, performances and a raffle at Merry Time Bar & Grill.
Pacific County Pride
Two Pacific County Pride events will include marches, dancing, family-friendly performances and drag shows.
Vendors will be set up at Veterans’ Field in Long Beach from noon to 6 p.m., with performances from Kathryn Rose and Glitter Fox set for 2 to 4 p.m.
Pacific County Pride will continue on June 25 in Raymond, with activities and vendors at Riverfront Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by entertainment at the historic Raymond Theatre from 3 to 5 p.m.
Pride in Seaside
A parade, bake sale, fundraiser and resource day organized by Pride in Seaside will be held at the Sunset Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 24 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25.
The event will focus on LGBTQ+ resources available in Clatsop County. An after party will follow at The Bridge Tender at 9 p.m. for ages 21 and over.
Xanadu Astoria
This LGBTQ+ bar opened in the space of the former Columbian Cafe and Voodoo Room in the spring, offering a full farm-to-table evening menu, weekend brunch and cocktails.
Xanadu will host a weekend of Pride events beginning at 5 p.m. June 8 with a happy hour karaoke, followed by a Pride in the PNW community party and gathering at 8 p.m. On June 9, stop by for drag queen bingo starting at 6 p.m., followed by an 8 p.m. watch party and 10 p.m. Xanadu Pride kickoff dance party.
Themed brunches follow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10 and June 11, karaoke, drink specials and parties return at 10 p.m. June 10 and with Beer Bust and Sapphic Sundays on June 11. Later in the month, catch a comedy night with trivia at 6 p.m. June 23.
Many events planned for the week mirror Xanadu’s weekly gatherings. Fundraising by the venue will benefit the Lower Columbia Q Center.
