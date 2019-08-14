ASTORIA – Lewis and Clark National Historical Park will host a paddle quest from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
The quest will commemorate the National Park Service Founders Day, when the National Park Service was first established in 1916. This will mark its 103rd birthday, which is on Aug. 25.
This program is free. Participants will paddle along the Lewis and Clark River and find clues to solve a puzzle. After the paddle, visit with ecologist Dr. Tara Chestnut and join a discussion about bats of the Pacific Northwest.
The quest will start and end at the Netul Landing kayak launch, one and a half miles south of the Fort Clatsop visitor center. Visitors will meet with a park ranger at the kayak launch area for orientation and directions.
All participants must wear a personal flotation device at all times while on the water.
This is a bring your own paddling craft event. Dress for the weather, bring water shoes and appropriate clothing for paddling. A change of clothing and drinking water are recommended.
For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.