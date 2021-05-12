ASTORIA — The Columbia-Pacific Preservation Advisory Board is encouraging residents and visitors to participate in “31 activities in 31 days,” a bucket list of ways to celebrate National Historic Preservation Month and learn about regional history.
The list features 31 activities that can be done during May. Participants are encouraged to take photos of themselves doing the activities and share them online. The list includes the following activities:
1. Participate in Clatsop Community College’s Historic Preservation “Storm Window” workshop
2. Visit the Clatsop County Historical Museum exhibit: “Away From Home”
3. Listen to Preservation Playlist on Spotify
4. Shop in the Astoria Downtown Historic District
5. Visit Columbia River Maritime Museum’s exhibit: “Twin Palaces of the Pacific”
6. Find the 1922 fire marker
7. Ride a bike across the historic Old Youngs Bay Bridge and the Lewis & Clark Bridge
8. Visit the Triangle Tavern and Workers Tavern in Uniontown
9. Stay in an historic accommodation
10. Admire local winners of the DeMuro Award for Excellence in Preservation: the M&N Building and the Astoria Train Station (restoreoregon.org/demuro-awards/)
11. Tour the historic area at Fort Stevens State Park or Fort Columbia State Park
12. See where Astor’s trading post once stood; walk the green line between Duane and Exchange streets
13. Discover your home’s history at lcpsociety.org/research.html/
14. Write an old fashioned letter and hand deliver it to Astoria’s historic post office
15. View three film sites in Uppertown: “Kindergarten Cop,” “Free Willy” and “The Goonies”
16. Listen to “An Adventure in History” on KMUN 91.9 FM
17. Dine inside a historic building
18. Attend the Historic Landmarks Commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. on May 18 (you may participate remotely: www.astoria.or.us/live_stream.aspx)
19. Visit Astoria’s historic water reservoirs
20. Participate in the Clatsop Community College Historic Preservation “Deep River Church” workshops, May 22-23 and May 29-30
21. Hike the streets in the Shively-McClure National Register Historic District
22. Follow the original shoreline and imagine where the tide once lapped along Commercial Street
23. Sketch your favorite historical place
24. Visit the first post office site west of the Rocky Mountains
25. Learn about the working waterfront; read interpretive panels along the Astoria Riverwalk
26. View Astoria’s historic churches
27. Climb aboard the Columbia River Lightship
28. Embark on a Lower Columbia Preservation Society walking tour
29. Visit Hillside Cemetery
30. Learn about the influence of Chinese workers in Astoria; visit the “Garden of Surging Waves”
31. Hike the Cathedral Tree Trail and view the historic mural on the Astoria Column
