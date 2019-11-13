MANZANITA — The art of aging and music programs will present “This Chair Rocks: a Celebration of Music and Aging,” with two shows, both on Wednesday, at 2 p.m and 7 p.m., at Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave. Tickets are $10.
This show will provide comic relief for older audiences when the Ferrets, Jan Hamilton, Cliff Tuttle, Mickey Wagner, Gary Seelig, Michael Maginnis and Tela Skinner, perform songs from earlier decades of our lives with humorous lyrics altered for the aging community.
Liz Cole will join the mix with her rendition of “I Can’t Get no Satisfaction.” Rob Borgford, Sue McGrath and other community members will add to the fun as the show takes a trip down memory lane with music and humorous songs including “When I’m 104,” “Older Ladies,” “I Don’t Look Good Naked Anymore” and “Don’t Let the Old Man in,” plus an original song by Jan Hamilton.
Seating is limited.
For more information and to purchase tickets, contact telaskinner@gmail.com
