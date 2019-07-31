Everybody loves a circus, right?
Well, this is your chance to join the circus-themed extravaganza that marks Jake the Alligator Man’s 75th birthday, an event celebrated every year for 13 years.
“Every year it’s been a different theme,” said Carla Jensen, who is in charge of the celebration of the legendary half man half gator’s birthday for the first time.
Circus is a theme that’s been done before. Other past themes include fiesta, Elvis, outer space and under the sea.
The event kicks of Friday evening with Jake’s Burlesque Bachelor Party at the Long Beach Elk’s Lodge. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 or $50 for a couple. Pre-register here: bit.ly/2YweaeJ. You must be 21 years or older to attend.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., enjoy a full day of live music, vendors, a car show, parade, see Jake himself and watch the famous Bride of Jake contest at Veteran’s Field in Long Beach.
A crowd favorite
The Bride of Jake Contest is a crowd favorite. There are usually four to eight candidates vying for the honor and are chosen by judges.
“In years past the candidates put on a performance,” Jensen said. The organizers are not doing a talent portion this year.
Candidates can sign up here: bit.ly/313rnxe.
Each candidate’s score is based on 50 percent participation, 25 percent costume and 25 percent charisma.
“Participation is attending Jake’s Bachelor Party on Friday night, walking in Jake’s Cake Parade on Saturday, voting for Bride’s Choice Car Show award and then just being in the crowd, taking photos with people,” Jensen said.
The candidates will go on a tour of the town and go rides and do the go-carts together. They may even do a mini-golf photo shoot.
Bride candidates are encouraged to dress according to the theme.
Planning the party
Planning a birthday celebration of this magnitude takes a lot of advance planning.
“We start working on the next year’s celebration almost immediately after the current one is done,” Jensen said. “Six months ahead of time we really kick it into gear.”
This year, the group is adding a dog costume to the parade as well as the catered dinner at the Elks Lodge during Jake’s Burlesque Bachelor party.
On Saturday, be on the lookout for aerialists, fire breathers, jugglers, a stilt walker and more performing just off-stage and wandering through the crowd at Veteran’s Field.
“We’re really focusing on making Saturday a family friendly event,” Jensen said.
Visit Jake’s home
Marsh’s Museum is involved in Jake’s birthday celebration this year. This is especially appropriate since it is now Jake’s home.
They will have five guided tours of their store on Saturday at 12:30,1:30, 2:30, 3:30, and 4:30 p.m., according to Mandy Marsh, who, along with her cousin Shannon Ahern, have taken over operations.
Marsh’s grandmother, Marian Marsh, and grandfather, Wellington Marsh, bought Jake. Marian will celebrate her 90th birthday on Aug. 1, the same day as Jake’s.
“I’m going to make my grandma come down for the 4:30 grand finale tour,” Marsh said.
Jake’s popularity extends beyond the boundaries of this corner of the world.
“When I first started working here there were people that came in and said they had seen Jake in carny shows and he could answers questions by using his paw,” Barbara Duensing, who has worked at Marsh’s for more than 30 years, said.
“We’ve had people from the east coast order Jake bumper stickers,” she said.
Marsh’s will have a booth at Veteran’s Park. Mandy Marsh and Ahern are judges at the Bride of Jake contest.
“Jake is definitely an added bonus to this area,” Ahern said.
