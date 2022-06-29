Independence Day in the Columbia-Pacific region offers something for everyone, from a wildlife conscious celebration in Cannon Beach to fireworks displays over the Columbia River and Pacific Ocean.
Several towns will host parades, live music, vendors and other events perfect for the whole family. Whether you’re looking to go wine tasting, dress up in red, white and blue or plan a beach bonfire, the coast is your destination to celebrate.
Old-fashioned Tokeland Fourth of July, Tokeland, Washington
Independence Day starts early in Tokeland, with an annual parade and picnic event returning at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Celebrating over 40 years, the event will offer prizes to parade winners, such as “best animal entry,” “best float” and “best car,” as well as judges’ choice and grand prize winners.
A picnic lunch at the Tokeland Hotel will follow the parade, with community contributions welcome.
Feel the thunder fireworks show, Ilwaco, Washington
Bring a blanket, chairs and summer evening treats to this waterfront picnic at 4 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. Vendors from the Ilwaco Saturday Market, as well as local restaurants, will be on site at the Port of Ilwaco before the colorful display begins at dusk.
Beach friendly Fourth, Long Beach, Washington
Returning after a three year hiatus, a grand fireworks display in Long Beach will return to the Bolstad Beach Approach at 10 p.m. on Monday. While this event offers a chance to celebrate and have fun, visitors are asked to be mindful of Leave No Trace practices, and leave pets at home.
Guests are also invited to participate in a series of beach cleanups along the peninsula’s many approaches at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Volunteers will distribute trash bags for Beach friendly Fourth visitors.
Fourth of July Party on Pier 39, Astoria
On Astoria’s waterfront, an all day event will offer up local food and drinks, live music, fireworks and more, beginning at 1 p.m. on Monday. Hosted by The Vineside Wine Bar, the Fourth of July Party on Pier 39 boasts a full day of festivities, with music from local bands including Bikini Beach to accompany food trucks, kids’ activities, prizes, shops and vendors. After dusk, watch fireworks over the Columbia River from the pier.
This event is free and open to the public. For $30, guests can purchase a wine tasting pass, including beverage benefits and happy hour prices.
Fourth of July fireworks display, Astoria
Watch fireworks over the Columbia River as they’re set off from a barge at 10 p.m. on Monday. Sponsored by more than 30 local businesses and individuals, this display is a time honored Astoria tradition.
Live music during the event will be broadcast on a handful of local radio stations, including Clammy 99.7, KCRX 102.3 FM and Eagle Country 103.9.
Old-fashioned Fourth of July parade, Warrenton
Find an afternoon car show and tailgate at Warrenton’s annual parade, held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday at Robinson Community Park. Meanwhile, the Warrenton Firefighters Association will host a community barbecue, starting at noon at the Warrenton fire station. The barbecue and car show will run prior to the parade, which will take place along Main Avenue beginning at 3 p.m.
Fourth of July parade and fireworks celebration, Seaside
With one of the largest fireworks displays on the West Coast, Seaside will host an array of events to celebrate Independence Day. At 10 a.m. on Monday, a parade will begin, making its way through downtown streets. Later, catch the fireworks extravaganza at dusk, roughly 10 p.m. These events are free and open to the public.
Fourth of July book sale, Cannon Beach
Offering thousands of titles, the Cannon Beach Library’s largest annual book sale will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Fill a bag full of books with the library’s fill-a-bag sale, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the library. Fiction, nonfiction, travel guides, children’s books and cookbooks are just some of the genres available. Movies, music albums and audiobooks will also be included.
Fireworks free Fourth, Cannon Beach
Taking into account the distress that fireworks can cause for birds, wildlife and the landscape, Cannon Beach will host a fireworks free Fourth, offering itself as a safe haven for those looking to bring pets to the beach, set up a bonfire or spend a quieter time outdoors. The city will also host a parade, beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, featuring children, bikes, vintage cars and walking groups.
Rockaway Beach independence parade and fireworks display, Rockaway Beach
Looking farther down the coast, celebrate with the Rockaway Beach Independence Parade, starting at 11 a.m. on Monday. After the parade, enjoy a plant sale, treat samples, a paintball tent and dachshund races. There will also be a flyover event organized by the National Guard.
With sandy shores nearby, it’s a great spot to celebrate the summer, topped off by a fireworks display at 10 p.m., organized by the Rockaway Beach Volunteer Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.