Celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Friday

ASTORIA — Come an experience this rich cultural experience with local Mexican folk dance group Mi Cultura and local mariachi band Alma Sureña. This free performance is 6 p.m. Friday, May 3, at the Liberty Theatre.
The Lower Columbia Hispanic Council will hold a fundraiser dinner prior to the event at 4:30 p.m. in the McTavish room.
For $20, enjoy a traditional Mexican dinner, drink and then access to the balcony to see the show.
This event is brought to by the Liberty Theatre, the Lower Columbia Hispanic Council and La Voz de la Comunidad. Sponsors are: Fort George Brewery, MonteAlban, El Compadre, La Cabaña de Raya, El Tapatío, Plaza Jalisco, Las Olas and The Stand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.