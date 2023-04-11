Celebrate a shared love of reading in Cannon Beach

At 7 years old, Omar El Akkad wrote his first short story about the dangers of littering for his school’s newspaper. In college he was paid to write for the first time, igniting the embers of a career as an author and journalist that would later have him reporting from all over the world.
When reflecting upon his career, El Akkad is just as humble. Writing “is the only thing I’m even halfway good at. I don’t know how else to understand the world,” he said.
The author, who grew up in Qatar and Canada, now lives in Portland. This week, he’ll join fellow authors Terry Brooks, Lyanda Haupt, Elise Hooper, Mindy Hardwick, Lauren Kessler and others for Get Lit at the Beach, a weekend celebration of the written word scattered across bookstores, wine shops, hotels and other venues.
On the schedule
The event will lead off at 5 p.m. Friday with a check-in and welcome reception at the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce, followed by a library event led by Hardwick and gathering at The Wine Shack.
On Saturday, Brooks, as master of ceremonies, will lead a series of author talks from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., during which Cannon Beach Book Co. will provide authors’ books for sale.
The weekend wraps up at 10 a.m. Sunday with a moderated question-and-answer session at the Coaster Theatre Playhouse, with coffee and morning treats from Jupiter’s Books.
Returning to the beach
Some of those books will be El Akkad’s, including “American War.” Written in 2017, the debut novel was a widely-acclaimed bestseller, noted by many national media outlets.
The BBC named “American War” in their list of “100 Novels That Shaped Our World.” It has been translated into 13 languages.
The dystopian sci-fi novel is set in the United States of the near future, one devastated by disease, climate change and a civil war over dwindling fossil fuels. In real life, El Akkad witnessed the ravages of war as a journalist reporting for over a decade all over the world, including Afghanistan and Guantanamo Bay.
This year, El Akkad is completing unfinished business. His plans to come to “get lit” in 2020 were sidelined by the COVID pandemic. Tracy Abel, an event coordinator of 10 years, is glad to see the event’s return.
“It’s exciting because all the authors that were going to be at the 2020 event that was canceled are back in 2013,” Abel said, “and they all have something new that they’ve written since then.”
Words of encouragement
El Akkad is eager to share thoughts and encouragement with other writers. His advice to beginning writers is to read as much as they can and write as much as they can. He also adds an important detail — be kind to yourself.
“You have to shovel through a lot of bad writing to get to the good writing and that process forces you to stare down your own insecurities, your own limitations,” El Akkad said. “If you’re patient with yourself, you’re not going to want to keep at it, and a lot of that good writing will never get to see the light of day.”
His own writing was encouraged by a creative writing teacher in college. She was the first working writer he had met in person. “Until I took her class,” El Akkad said, “I always assumed writers existed in some parallel universe; I didn’t think of writing as a thing I could do with my life. She changed all that.”
Get Lit at the Beach aims to connect attendees to a shared love of reading, but a side perk is interacting with writers like El Akkad. According to Abel, the event is still intimate enough, even with up to 100 attendees.
“I’ve attended literary events in some of the bigger cities and you may not even get your book signed. There are multiple opportunities to talk to the authors,” Abel said.
While eager writers and readers flock to Cannon Beach for the event, sponsored by the nonprofit group Tolovana Arts Colony, a grant from The Cannon Beach Tourism and Arts Commission allowed for Get Lit at the Beach to resume.
El Akkad is excited to pick up where the event left off and connect with a new group of attendees — but he admits any excuse to visit the coast is also a bonus.
His first experience in Cannon Beach was on Valentine’s Day in 2013, when he and his wife left Portland for a day trip. “We ended up driving out to the coast on this brilliant sunny day, had lunch by the water and fell in love,” he said.
