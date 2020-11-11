RAYMOND, WASH. — Northwest Carriage Museum will host a variety of events for the remainder of the year.
For every face mask purchased from the museum, $1 is donated to North Pacific County Food Bank.
At the museum, hand sanitizing stations and other precautions have been installed. The museum also recently added its 58th carrage.
In December, residents of Pacific County and Grays Harbor will be able to get into the museum at a discounted $5 per person. There will be special events on Saturdays throughout the month.
During Sleigh Saturday, scheduled for Dec. 5, visitors can take picture in the museum’s 1890 Christmas sleigh. Additional events will include a Santa scavenger hunt, a special Santa collection with over 300 Santa dolls and a holiday raffle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.