Help capture the coast’s scientific beauty. The first round of the current winter’s king tides are coming up Nov. 25-27. Volunteer photographers are invited to assist in the Oregon King Tides Photo Project by taking photos that document the reach of the year’s highest tides. The project takes place along the Oregon Coast.
The Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition invites all interested in the project to a kick off event from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the North County Recreation District headquarters, 36155 9th St., Nehalem. There will be food, photos from the last decade the project and a talk from oceanographer Francis Chan.
Anyone with a camera can participate. At high tide on any of the three project days (the timing of which varies, depending on location), find a safe spot to observe the tide in relation to the land, snap photos and post them online.
More information, a link to tide tables and instructions for posting photos can be found at oregonkingtides.net/.
Call 503-989-7244 or email jesse@oregonshores.org with questions.
