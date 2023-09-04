Cannon Beach tour celebrates 20 years of beloved cottages

How many times have you walked or driven by a beautiful home and thought, “I’d love to have a peek inside.”
No need to wonder when you partake in the Cannon Beach Cottage Tour, as a dozen gracious homeowners open their homes and gardens for viewing — for a 20th year.
This year’s “greatest hits” tour, held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, will revisit favorite homes from the tour’s past two decades. The three-day event will also feature Friday’s opening night bash and Sunday’s High Tea by the Sea.
The collection of quaint, handsome, historic and fascinating homes will be revealed for ticket holders on Saturday’s tour.
The only home disclosed prior to the tour is one of the town’s most iconic, a log cabin that was once the site of the summer retreat of Gov. Oswald West. That home, the West-Bouvy cabin, was on the tour in 2014. It, and others, will only be open during Saturday’s tour.
“We just love doing this,” said Andrea Suarez-Kemp, co-organizer of the event with museum staff colleague Liz Scott. The tours are an annual fundraiser for the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum.
“Planning starts four or five months out,” Suarez-Kemp said. “We pretty much do everything, including marketing and managing 60 to 70 wonderful volunteers, some of whom are docents in the homes, answering questions or hosting if the homeowners prefer not to be present.”
It’s a lot of work, she added, but never tiring. “Especially since we get to meet homeowners and view prospective homes. You might say that Liz and I have become connoisseurs of all the unusual and historic houses in town.”
Everyone is welcome to the Opening Night Benefit Bash Friday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the museum. Enjoy small bites and sample local wine and beer poured by The Wine Shack and Pelican Brewing Co. while you explore the museum’s exhibits.
Don’t forget to view and bid on the silent auction items, including one-of-a-kind artworks, gifts and a private sunset viewing evening with food and wine at the Gov. Oswald West cabin.
“Bring your dancing shoes!” added Suarez-Kemp, noting that BELEZA! jazz artists John Stowell and Dmitri Matheny will be keeping things lively with their bossa nova and samba-inspired music.
At Saturday’s one-day tour, present your ticket “not before noon” to get your map and instructions at either the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum or Tolovana Wayside (a parking lot at the south end of town).
The homes this year are quite spread out, so a shuttle will be provided to ease the amount of walking. Private cars are discouraged, as parking will not be available at the sites.
For those who are not partaking in the home tour on Saturday, the museum will be open and offering wine tasting. Also, the silent auction viewing and bidding will still be available there until the tour ends.
Several nonprofit groups, such as the Friends of Haystack Rock, Cannon Beach Academy and the Wildlife Center of the North Coast will have booths around town during the tour, offering educational information.
Sunday’s popular High Tea by the Sea is now sold out, but those interested may call the museum to enter their name on a waiting list.
“I can’t divulge which of the ‘greatest hits’ houses from years past will be on the tour, but expect an intriguing variety from dreamy beach homes and California bungalows to a quirky architecturally amazing home built from found materials on the beach,” Suarez-Kemp said. “It’s so exciting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.