CANNON BEACH — Author, native Oregonian and former American Embassy diplomat Stephen Holgate will discuss his mystery and suspense novels at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 in the Cannon Beach Library.
Holgate wrote “Tangier” and “Madagascar,” based on the characters, conversations and experiences he encountered in both places. His new novel, “Sri Lanka,” will be released in 2020.
He served as a diplomat for American embassies in France, Madagascar, Morocco, Mexico and Sri Lanka.
In addition to his foreign service posts, Holgate spent several years as a congressional staffer; headed a committee staff of the Oregon State Senate; managed two electoral campaigns; acted with the national tour of an improvisational theater group; worked as a crew member of a barge on the canals of France; and lived in a tent while working as a gardener in Malibu.
“Tangier,” his first novel, gained critical acclaim, and made the Bookreaders 10-best list in the indie mystery/suspense category.
His second novel, “Madagascar,” received a starred review from Publishers Weekly, a nomination from Forward Reviews as best book of the year in the fiction category, and another listing from Bookreaders as among the 10 best mystery/suspense novels of the year.
In addition to his novels, Holgate has published several short stories, produced a one-man play and written freelance articles.
He lives with his wife, Felicia, in Portland.
The library is located at 131 N Hemlock St, Cannon Beach.
