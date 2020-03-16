Gov. Kate Brown issued a statewide ban on large gatherings of more than 250 people to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Below are confirmed events that are canceled on the North Coast.
March 12/Clatsop County Job and Career Fair at Seaside Civic and Convention Center
March 12-14/Oregon School Activities Association state basketball tournaments (The Astoria girls basketball team was slated to play La Grande on Thursday at Forest Grove High School)
March 13/Author Marianne Monson reading at Cannon Beach Library
March 13-14/"Play On!" at the Coaster Theatre (Postponed until April 3)
March 13-14/"A Bag Full of Miracles" at the River City Playhouse
March 14/Women Interested in Going to School (WINGS) conference at Clatsop Community College (postponed)
March 14/Pi Day at Clatsop Community College (postponed)
March 14/Special Olympics-Clatsop County Basketball Jamboree at Astoria Middle School (postponed)
March 14/The Fire Station hot yoga studio grand opening (All classes postponed)
March 14/Lower Columbia Classic Car Club 28th Annual Swap Meet at Clatsop County Fairgrounds. The March 21 Oregon Hunters Association annual banquet fundraiser, March 26 Jordan World Circus and all 4-H activities are also canceled at the fairgrounds.
March 14/David Jacobs-Strain concert at Peninsula Arts Center (postponed)
March 14/"Opulence: A Dance Extravaganza!" at the Liberty Theatre. Other canceled events at the theater include Aerosmith Rocks on March 21; composer Angelique Poteat and friends on March 27; Pigs on the Wing March 28; Steep Canyon Rangers on April 5; 45th Parallel Universe Orchestra on April 18; North Coast Symphonic Band spring concert April 19; and the Liberty's 95th birthday celebration on April 24 and 25. The theater plans to reschedule some of the events in the summer or fall.
March 14-15/Ten Fifteen Theater's production of "The Weir" in Astoria. Performances on March 20, 21, 22, 27 and 28 are also canceled. The theater plans to present the show in April.
March 14-15/Sip and Savor in Seaside (postponed)
March 15/"History of Powder Horns" lecture by Scott Morrison at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park (postponed)
March 16/Coast Weekend Readers' Choice Awards at Lovell Showroom (postponed)
March 18/Seaside Chamber of Commerce Good Morning Seaside and Business After Hours
March 18/"The Goonies" 35th anniversary celebration presentation at the Liberty Theatre
March 18/Marine biologist Matthew Hunter talk at Astoria Library. All events at the library are canceled through April 8, including the Women in Folk concert on March 20 and a Women's History Month event on March 25.
March 18/Necanicum Watershed Council Listening to the Land "North Coast Ecology: A Picture of Diversity" lecture at the Seaside Library
March 19/Court Appointed Special Advocates Hearts & Hands event at Bridgewater Bistro (postponed)
March 19/Lecture on Tillamookan place names and the Nestuccas at Cannon Beach History Center & Museum. The museum is closed through March 30
March 19/“Pandemic, the 1918/1919 Spanish Influenza Epidemic in Clatsop County" lecture at Fort George Brewery
March 19/"Art of Astoria" with filmmaker Ron Walker at Seaside Library. All events at the library are canceled through March
March 19/Robert Michael Pyle "Salty Talk" at Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum
March 20-22/25th annual Peninsula Quilt Show
March 20-22/"Almost, Maine" at the Fort Columbia Theater
March 21/Pouring at the Coast at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center (postponed)
March 27-29/Oregon Ghost Conference at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center
March 28/Jane Barnes Revue in Astoria (postponed)
March 29/North Coast Chorale concert at the Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center (postponed)
March 29/Long Beach Peninsula Mermaid Parade (postponed)
April 1/Angora Hiking Club "Mystery" hike at Fort Clatsop at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park.
April 1-5/North Coast Round-up at Seaside Civic and Convention Center (postponed)
April 2/Clatsop Community College Ales & Ideas lecture
April 3-5/Peninsula Arts Association spring show (postponed)
April 4/Annual Daily Astorian Invitational track meet
April 4/"Let's Stamp Out Hunger" benefit for Clatsop Emergency Food Bank at Astoria High School
April 4/Seaside First Saturday Art Walk
April 6/Kiwanis Pancake Feed (postponed)
April 7/Clatsop Economic Development Resources awards (postponed)
April 7-10/American Public Works Association at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center
April 9/Trio Kalos – with Eric McDonald at Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center (postponed)
April 11/Long Beach Razor Clam Festival at Long Beach Veteran's Field
April 11/State Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell town hall in Cannon Beach
April 11/Seaside Public Library fundraiser
April 17-18/University of Oregon Opera Ensemble and Astoria High School masterclass at Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center (postponed)
April 17-19/ACBL Sectional Bridge Tournament
April 20-23/MHAO – Peerpocalypse Conference at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center (postponed)
April 24-25/Oregon Scholastic Chess Federation Tournament at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center (postponed)
April 24-26/Astoria-Warrenton Crab, Seafood and Wine Festival
May 1/Clatsop Community College Marine and Environmental Research and Training Station open house
