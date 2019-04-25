CATHLAMET, Wash. — What started off 38 years ago as just a small town parade has turned into a weekend full of festivities, including a vendor fair that fills downtown Main Street, a not so small-town fireworks show and a professional bull-riding show.
The themed parade reveals the area’s eclectic and quirky population. Here you will see our local businesses, organizations and candidates march through the town on foot, with their dogs or horses, in their floats, tractors, trucks, hot rods, log trucks and fire trucks.
The local brewery sets the mood with live music and craft brews, and the Main Street vendors and merchants reap the benefits of hungry, vacationing shoppers while we all await the famous firework show over the marina.
For more information email chamberassistant@cni.net or call 360-795-9996.
