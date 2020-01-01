ASTORIA — Gear up for a year of outdoor adventure. The Angora Hiking Club’s annual planning meeting happens at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Oregon State University Seafood Research & Education Center, 2001 Marine Drive, just east of the Aquatic Center.
All the 2020 events are scheduled during the meeting, and the annual hiking club fee of $10 will be collected — cash or check accepted.
If you cannot make the meeting, mail checks to Ellen Norris at PO Box 841, Astoria, OR., 97103.
In 2019, there were 35 events including walks in Astoria, Seaside and Cannon Beach, as well as parades, an underground tour, gardens, fish docks and Neahkahine Mt.
New members are welcome to join the 75 person club.
The purpose is dedicated to encourage walking, hiking and other outdoor activities with a focus on building health and camaraderie.
Plan to bring your hike, walk, or event suggestions to the meeting or check out the website angorahikingclub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.