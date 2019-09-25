ASTORIA – The Pacific Northwest Brew Cup takes place Friday-Sunday at the parking lot next to the Barbey Center and Columbia River Maritime Museum.
Admission to the event is free. Attendees must purchase a $12 souvenir mug and drink tokens to be able to sample the more than 30 craft beers on tap.
The event runs from noon-10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Local craft breweries at the event include Buoy Beer Co., Astoria Brewing Co., Public Coast Brewing Co., North Jetty Brewing, Hondo’s Brew Pub, Fort George Brewery + Public House, Reveille Ciderworks and Reach Break Brewing.
There will be live music throughout the weekend, starting with the Sharon Heartley Band on Friday at 3 p.m. followed by Mike Coykendall at 5 p.m. and Freak Mountain Ramblers at 7 p.m. On Saturday, KMUN’s Troll Radio Review takes the stage at 11 a.m., with the The Horsenecks playing at noon, Heart of Oak at 1:30 p.m., Matt Hopper and the Roman Candles at 3 p.m., The Desert Kind at 4:30 p.m., Michael Hurley at 6 p.m. and Giants in the Trees at 7:30 p.m., featuring Nirvana founding member Krist Novoselić on bass and accordion.
The weekend rounds out on Sunday with Wanderlodge at noon and local band The Brownsmead Flats at 3:30 p.m.
Participating breweries compete for the Thar’ She Blows Award, given for the first keg that runs out at the event, and the People’s Choice Award, which is voted on by attendees.
For more information, visit pacificnorthwestbrewcup.com
