NEHALEM —It may be cold outside but for more fruit this summer, experts say this is the perfect time to prune. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday the Lower Nehalem Community Trust will host a free pruning workshop in the Community Garden at Alder Creek Farm, 35955 Underhill Lane, Nehalem, OR. Turn on Underhill Lane and follow the gravel road to the farm. The workshop will be lead by professional arborist David Sipp of Ecologic Trees. David brings a wealth of knowledge on the best way to prune young, mature or overgrown fruit trees to maximize their production. This workshop is open to the public ages 10 and up. Bring your gloves and your favorite pruner. Tools and gloves will also be available to barrow.
The orchard in the Community Garden at Alder Creek Farm has just about every fruit and berry imaginable. LNCT orchardists and Community Garden leaders will be on hand demonstrating how to prune blueberries, current, cane berries and more.
The event was scheduled for last Saturday, but was rescheduled due to weather.
Learn more at nehalemtrust.org/alder-creek-farm/community-garden/ or call 503-368-3203.
