SEASIDE – The North Coast Land Conservancy offers summer outings throughout August at Circle Creek Conservation Center, including nature-based walks, workshops and more. Events are hosted by an array of artists, scientists and naturalists and are free unless otherwise noted.
Naturalist Mike Patterson will lead an early morning birding walk through a variety of habitats on Friday, Aug. 2, from 8-10 a.m. On Saturday, Aug. 17, from 8-10 a.m., Patterson will share a glimpse of the variety of moths that inhabit the property.
On Friday, Aug. 5, from 1-3:30 p.m., artist Dorota Haber-Lehigh will lead a botanical drawing workshop focusing on drawing non-native invasive species that can be found at Circle Creek and elsewhere in the region.
On Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., geologist Tom Horning will explore how
habitat is influenced by geology on a walk through the floodplain and forest.
Space is limited and registration is required for some events. Register at NCLCtrust.org/on-the-land-summer-outings.
