ASTORIA — Register now for the OSU Clatsop County Extension Service Master Gardener Training Program. Applications are available at the Clatsop County Extension office, 2001 Marine Drive, Room 210. They are due Friday, Nov. 22.
Classes are held at the Astoria campus of Clatsop Community College on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon beginning January 8 and ending March 21. Students will receive over 60 hours of intensive gardening education in the classroom and an additional 55 hours of volunteer service as hands-on training. The cost is $250 and includes the course text: “Sustainable Gardening: The Oregon–Washington Master Gardener Handbook.”
Learn about botany, soil management, pruning techniques, integrated pest management and more.
For more information or to request an application, call 503-325-8573 or amanda.noyes@oregonstate.edu.
