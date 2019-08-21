Coastal ecologist Dr. Stewart Schultz will speak on “The Natural History of Northwest Beaches” at Fort George Brewery and Public House, 1483 Duane St., in Astoria on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 6-8 p.m. and at the North County Recreation District, 36155 9th St. in Nehalem, Saturday Aug. 31, from 5-6:30 p.m.
The events are free and food and drink are available for purchase at Fort George.
Following the lecture in Nehalem, Schultz will lead a beach walk on Manzanita Beach starting at 7 p.m.
Schultz is the author of “The Northwest Coast: A Natural History” and a leading expert on the coastal ecology of the Pacific Northwest. He will describe the life found on the shore and within the sands at his lectures.
This event is sponsored by the CoastWatch program of the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition.
Schultz has wide-ranging experience in studying the Oregon coast, making him a knowledgeable guide to the shoreline environment. He is a native Oregonian who grew up playing on the shore near Gearhart and later attended Reed College. He obtained his doctorate in botany from the University of British Columbia.
Schultz worked on the Oregon coast for the Nature Conservancy, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, gaining wide field experience before pursuing an academic career as a professor at the University of Miami, and now the University of Zadar in Croatia. During the academic year he studies marine ecology, as well as his specialty of plant evolution and genetics, but every summer he returns to the Oregon coast to teach shoreline science.
Attendees can also meet new CoastWatch Volunteer Coordinator Jesse Jones, an Astoria resident, who will introduce Schultz and speak briefly about CoastWatch and its citizen science projects. CoastWatch volunteers monitor one-mile segments of the Oregon coast, watching for both natural changes and human impacts and serve as conservation advocates for their miles.
For more information, contact Jones at 503-989-7244 or email jesse@oregonshores.org.
