Pacific and Clatsop counties are known throughout the region for their tourist attractions, but how long has it been since you visited these sites? The Hometown Tourism Day on Veterans Day Monday allows locals to immerse themselves in our region’s culture. Many museums and organizations are offering free or reduced admission prices.
Participating venues include the Northwest Carriage Museum in Raymond, Willapa Seaport Museum, Pacific County Historical Society Museum and Visitor Center, Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, Cranberry Museum & Gift Shop, World Kite Museum, Long Beach Peninsula Visitor Bureau, Cape Disappointment State Park, Fort Columbia State Park, Knappton Cove Heritage Center, Hanthorn Cannery Museum at Pier 39 featuring a remodeled museum and live music in Coffee Girl from 10 a.m. to noon and a reading by local fisher-poet Dave Densmore at 2 p.m.; Columbia River Maritime Museum, Astoria Underground Tours Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, Fort Clatsop, Seaside Museum & Historical Society, Seaside Aquarium, Seaside Inverted Experience, Cannon Beach History Center and Museum and Jewell Meadows Wildlife Area.
