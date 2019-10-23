ASTORIA — Have a hoot and learn about night creatures on a ranger-led night hike. The ninth annual Bats, Spiders, Owls – Oh My! event will start at 5 p.m Saturday, Oct. 26, at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park. The last walk will start at 6:30 p.m. The event is free.
This will be an evening of stories, activities and exploration of night creatures at the park. Walks begin at Fort Clatsop Visitor Center. Each walk will be about ¼ of a mile over an uneven trail through the dark forest, so be sure to wear sturdy shoes and bring a flashlight. Costumes are encouraged–all zombies, vampires, superheroes, princesses and others are welcome. Enjoy crafts and treats inside the visitor center.
For more information, (503)-861-4414.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.