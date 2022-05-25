Stretching for miles along Washington’s Long Beach Peninsula through Chinook, Ilwaco and Long Beach, then continuing as far north as Ocean Park, residents call it the “World’s Longest Garage Sale,” and it lasts for four days.
On the Long Beach Peninsula, also home to the “World’s Longest Beach,” Memorial Day Weekend is a time to find unique treasures.
The Long Beach Merchants Association has even offered some limited space to sellers at Veterans Field in Long Beach. “This is not an event sponsored by any organization. This is an event that has naturally occurred in our community,” one sale leader noted in an online post. “Starting in Chinook to the tip of the peninsula you will find garage sales to scavenger through.”
“You don’t need a map, just drive down the road,” posted Joan Doherty Stoltz online, answering another woman’s query. Neighbor Marti Koener was equally clear. “Just so you know, you can literally just hop in your car and start at one end of the peninsula and drive. The sales are everywhere.”
At least two local groups are also taking part. The Ilwaco High School music department sale will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, while a local chapter of the American Association of University Women will host a sale at the Ocean Park Food Bank from 8 a.m. to dusk on Saturday and Sunday. Baked treats will be available throughout the weekend.
Sellers
Sellers are savoring a Marie Kondo moment, deciding that if items do not bring them joy, it’s time to sell. A few tips from an experienced seller: first, signs should not block traffic or road access. Don’t attach homemade signs to street signs or light poles. Bonnie Lou Cozby, active at the Ocean Park Chamber of Commerce and the Village Club at the north end of the peninsula, shares her tips.
She says sellers should clean their items then group them. Cozby suggests painter’s tape and markers to make price labels. Labeling practices vary by seller.
At one sale I visited in Chinook a few years ago, every trinket had a colorful sticky note tag. I don’t label anything, except for large coffee table books and rarer items with a higher asking price.
Some extrovert sellers don’t mind asking. “Most things are 50 cents or $1, except for the big stuff. Just point at what you want and I am sure we can make a deal,” I tell buyers. I probably make that short speech 100 times.
Buyers
On a social media page dedicated to peninsula sales, local buyer Norm Denton explained how offers work. “We found a small exterior wrought-iron table and two chairs in Seaview — perfect decorative garden piece. They were asking $40. We offered $10 and they took it just to get rid of it. It looks great in our yard as ‘yard art.’”
If your offer is rejected, kindly try to meet the seller’s price. Also note that rigidity about fair prices in the morning may disappear by the afternoon.
Retired teacher turned author Jan Bono of Long Beach told this tale: “I found a couch one year out in Chinook that I really liked and that matched well with the colors in my rec. room,” Bono said. “I paid a little more than I had planned for it, but it had no wear or stains so I was happy with my decision. The very next year, but in Ocean Park, I found a loveseat in the same great condition that was an exact match for the couch and it was only $10. So I cost averaged and ended up with a complete set, like new, for only $85.”
Ocean Park resident Bob Duke bought a 1957 Ferrari Testarossa.
For Gayla Hatten Marple of Kalama, a $5 crib was a best buy, while Kari Elizabeth Boggs found a 19th century antique dresser. Joe McGill of Ocean Park bought a compressor for $10. “Spent 5 bucks on a new head gasket and changed the oil. Works like new,” McGill said.
If you decide to pile up items you intend to buy, be clear with the seller. Ask kindly for a place to set the items aside while continuing to look, and let the seller select a preferred place to stash your treasures.
Cozby, from the Ocean Park chamber, confirms this is important. Those that place selected items together on one side of the yard without saying anything directly to the seller may find items being combed through by other buyers. Do you really want to spend your afternoon arguing with a stranger over an artisan meat tenderizer?
Change
Sellers should have rain coverings ready. Fishing rods and outdoor furniture can survive rain, but most items will not.
Begin with change. Your first customer will likely want you to break a $20. Go to your bank and get at least 20 $1 bills. I like to wear sturdy denim shorts and put $1 and $5 bills in the front pockets and $10 and $20 bills in the back. This makes it easier to make change. I usually toss coins into lidless Tupperware containers, they add up.
Amid my household junk, I also sell items for my fraternal organization. Be scrupulous about keeping that revenue separate. At the end, top it up with a handful of $5 bills from your personal haul. As the day wanes, take whatever price is offered. You are doing this for money, but also for space. You don’t want to have anything left afterward.
And, finally, once the customers have left and your items have been cleared away, wash your hands and count your well earned total. If family members or neighbors helped, be sure they receive their share too, as well as your thanks. Then go spend it on something nice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.