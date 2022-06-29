The Long Beach Peninsula is a go-to for many who enjoy the Pacific Northwest, including its outdoor recreation opportunities and locally crafted seafood. But for those who drive north to Ocean Park, Washington, Polynesian cuisine awaits.
Partners Allen Jung and Queen Katsuta are co-owners of Barbe-Queen, a restaurant that specializes in Polynesian barbecue, American dishes and Asian cuisine. The restaurant is known for its barbecue dishes, including Polynesian short ribs and island-glazed chicken. The menu also features delicious dishes like chop suey, clam chowder and yakisoba, among others.
For Katsuta and Jung, who both have a Samoan background, the restaurant’s offerings are a reflection of their culture.
“We wanted to represent our culture and our culture is about serving. We try to make everything as close to being in Samoa and getting that experience as possible,” Jung said. “Granted, we’re the only Samoans in our community so we’re teaching our employees our way of serving, our way of cooking, while introducing all that to the community.”
Jung is the entrepreneur and business side of the duo, while Katsuta is the star chef, hence the restaurant’s name.
“I’m an entrepreneur, so I had dreams of opening a restaurant but I’m no cook. So when Queen and I got together, I pitched it to her. She never looked at her cooking as something that people would like but she has a very expensive taste so she would make normal meals into gourmet. I was like ‘I’m pretty sure there’s something here,’” Jung said.
Barbe-Queen is located in Ocean Park on the tip of the Long Beach Peninsula. Jung and Katsuta originally hoped to have a food truck at the Port of Peninsula.
“It just happened overnight. We were supposed to be a food truck but the opportunity presented itself for Queen and I,” Jung said. “It was new for us but with the support system we have, we were able to make our first year a good year.”
The restaurant will soon expand to a food truck in Long Beach. In early June, the Long Beach City Council approved a request to create an outdoor food court, featuring Barbe-Queen and other restaurants’ food trucks.
The next obstacle for the pair was traffic, with few making the drive to the tip of the peninsula. “We pride ourselves on marketing and driving traffic up north. If there’s no traffic, we’ll create it ourselves,” Jung said.
The pair plan on adding more decorations to their Ocean Park restaurant over the upcoming year. “We don’t want to be just a restaurant, we want it to be an experience. One thing Queen is really great about is interior design. When you come from the outside, we want the inside to look like an oasis,” Jung said.
A popular feature at Barbe-Queen is a world map where visitors can add a pin that shows where they’re visiting from. The restaurant has received visits from travelers near and far. “The response from the community has been outstanding. It’s been a huge success for us,” Jung said.
