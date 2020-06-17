WAHKIAKUM COUNTY — Wahkiakum Chamber of Commerce’s annual Bald Eagle Days will be held this month under social distancing guidelines.
The event will feature a motorcycle ride, art show and sidewalk chalk contest. The motorcycle ride will commence at Norse Hall on Puget Island at noon on Saturday. From there, riders will ride a loop around the county, in honor of essential workers.
Family and friends are encouraged to cheer on riders and bring signs in support of essential workers. Riders are encouraged to contact the chamber ahead of the event at 360-795-9996 or info@wahkiakum.us.
The art show and sidewalk chalk contest will be featured through the chamber’s Facebook page. To participate in the art show or sidewalk chalk contest, share images on the Facebook page. Winners will be chosen for the sidewalk chalk event.
