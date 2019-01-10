SEASIDE — The Necanicum Watershed Council welcomes you to “Conservation Land and Public Access: The Pros and Cons, Join the Discussion,” 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the Seaside Public Library. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Katie Voelke, executive director of the North Coast Land Conservancy, leads an open-ended discussion about how to balance the needs of people, plants and wildlife in conserved lands on the Oregon Coast.
The Land Conservancy is working on its biggest project ever: conservation of 3,500 acres of forestland above Oswald West State Park to benefit people, plants and wildlife. So what is the right amount of public access for this property, if any?
What are the risks and benefits, the pros and cons, of opening up conserved lands to various kinds of recreation? Every human activity, benign as it may seem, has the potential to cause harm. Yet typically it is our personal experiences with wild lands that makes us care about them in the first place, and that lead us to work to conserve them.
The event is part of the council’s Listening to the Land series offered January through May at the library, 1131 Broadway St. For more information, visit necanicumwatershed.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.