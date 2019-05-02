ASTORIa — The Bad Girls Comedy Tour comes to Astoria for a special Mother’s Day event at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 12 at the Labor Temple and Bar, 934 Duane St.
Some of the funniest moms of the Pacific Northwest bring you a raunchy evening full of delightfully dirty jokes. The show features Grace Sadie Cejas, Sienna Jade, Jane Malone and Gabby Jesus with headliner Tiffany Greyson. Tickets can be purchased in advance at brownpapertickets.com for $10 or for $15 at the door. This will be the mother of all comedy shows.
