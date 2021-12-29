January – Fort to Sea Trail
Start the year with an homage to the miserable winter experienced by the Lewis and Clark Expedition in 1805-1806. Rain-soaked and subsisting on meager rations, the explorers and their crew made several treks to the beach. The Fort to Sea Trail, which connects Fort Clatsop and Sunset Beach, offers intrepid winter hikers a chance to walk a path similar to that taken by the expedition corps. A full round trip comes in at a little more than 13 miles.
February – Youngs River Falls
Though penned in misery, the rains documented by Lewis and Clark can bring significant beauty to the rivers and waterfalls of the North Coast. Locally, Youngs River Falls offers the best view of this hydrological display. The hike is short, but February rains also bring mud and slippery conditions. For hikers willing to go slow and heed caution, the reward is worth the soaking.
March – Columbia Shore Disc Golf Course at Fort Stevens
Rated as one of the best courses in the region, Fort Steven’s 18 holes offer breathtaking views of the Columbia estuary, wandering elk and passing ship traffic. Disc golf may be unfamiliar to many, but the premise is identical to that of the club-based sport from which it takes its name. March can still bring soggy conditions, but golfers can play a full 18 without the pressure of summertime crowds. Park at the fort’s museum and be sure to pay the day use fee.
April – Trout fishing
Mid-spring has the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife stocking several nearby lakes with thousands of rainbow trout. At Cullaby and Coffenbury lakes, anglers can test their skills from well-built fishing piers. More intrepid adventurers can take to the calm waters via kayak or canoe. Most established techniques will produce a bite, but small lures such as spoons and rooster-tails often work best. Day use fees apply at most bodies of water; check signage at parking areas.
May – Birdwatching at Twilight Eagle Sanctuary
With hungry chicks in the nest, bald eagles are quite active in late spring. A few miles east of Astoria sits the Twilight Eagle Sanctuary, a preserve known for hosting the giant nests of America’s raptor. Parking is limited and the viewing area small, but an hour spent at the sanctuary can often yield impressive sights of eagles on the move. Binoculars enhance the experience and can be useful for viewing the other denizens of the estuary, including elk, ducks and the ships of Tongue Point.
June – Fat-biking at the dikes
Stretching several miles and bordering many of the area’s waterways are well-maintained earthen dikes. Accessible to walkers, joggers and those atop most offroad bikes, these structures are best toured with help from the fattest of tires. “Fatties,” as they are lovingly called, are those bicycles featuring low-pressure tires in excess of 3.5” in width. Perfectly built for the sandy conditions found on the dikes, these pedal-powered all terrain vehicles offer a unique and invigorating way to tour a seldom-visited natural space. Park at the western terminus of the Lewis and Clark River Bridge. From there, travel past the airport and head toward Warrenton. If energy allows, cross U.S. Highway 101 and continue to get a great view of the fishing fleet on the Skipanon River.
July – Netul Landing canoe launch
Within Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, and just south of Fort Clatsop, sits Netul Landing, a low-key paddle launch offering visitors a chance to ply the very waters traveled by the explorers. Paddlers can head up or downstream, but adherence to the tides can make for a much more enjoyable trip. Wildlife abounds in this section along the Lewis and Clark River; blue herons, bald eagles, and deer are frequent sightings. As the ramp terminates in mud, avoid launching near extremely low or negative tides. Fort Clatsop often offers guided trips on the river in the summer.
August – Salmon fishing
Ask Astorians to name the area’s quintessential pastime, and salmon fishing is likely to rise to the top of the list. One of the country’s most productive fisheries, the lower Columbia takes on a new life in August. From the battle dome of Buoy 10 to the slightly more relaxed shore fishing at Social Security Beach, anglers have several options for landing what is often termed a “chrome hog.” To maximize chances, head out with a guide. There exists no shortage of qualified and licensed professionals, who, for a modest fee, can assist with the often-complicated array of regulations, techniques and local lore. For non-anglers, August often has brown and white pelicans visiting the area; both make for fantastic bird watching.
September – Sunset photography
Though capable of producing jaw-dropping beauty on any evening, the skies of Astoria come alive in September. Perhaps due to regional wildfire smoke or simply seasonal weather conditions, early fall can produce technicolor hues of deep pink, purple and orange. Coupled with the unique architecture and environment of Astoria, these sky shows can result in frame-worthy photographs. For the best views, head to any pier offering the Astoria Bridge as an element of the foreground.
October – Paddleboard lunch run
Astoria is blessed with a modest nautical separation between a highly-recommended source of tacos and an excellent paddle launch. Depart from the Astoria Recreation Center and paddle southwest toward the Old Youngs Bay Bridge. Watch for submerged pilings and head under the bridge and into the bay. From there, follow your nose toward La Cabaña de Raya, a bayfront restaurant offerings delicious fuel for the return trip. No official paddling takeout exists, but in higher tides, paddlers can easily exist the water at the north end of the restaurant.
November – Crabbing for Dungeness
Among seafood aficionados, the “R”-months, or those ending in the namesake letter, bring about the best months for crabbing. For those wanting to procure their own slice of the bounty, several opportunities and techniques exists. Regarding the former, the Columbia River estuary largely requires a boat, but land-based crabbers can find great success at the 12th Avenue bridge in Seaside. Baited with chicken legs or other butcher shop castoffs, traditional crab rings are quite popular. Smaller setups are becoming more common, with several devices available for use with a standard fishing rod. Note that the ocean is closed for crabbing mid-October through November. Crabbing in estuaries, bays, beaches and at tide pools, piers and jetties is open year-round.
December – North Coast glamping
Even the heartiest adventurer can benefit from a few days of well-appointed relaxation. Thankfully, the local state parks are here to meet that demand. At Fort Stevens, glampers can choose from yurts or deluxe cabins. Both amenities feature electric heat, and the latter offers limited capabilities for indoor cooking. Around half of the facilities are pet-friendly. Further south, Nehalem Bay State Park offers additional yurts. Be sure to book early; these facilities are quite popular and go quickly.
