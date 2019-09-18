MANZANITA – Manzanita Writers’ Series presents “Authors in Conversation” on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts. Tickets are $7.
Join author Deb Vanasse and poet Carrie Ayagaduk Ojanen as they share perspectives on Alaska and indigenous women decolonizing the myth of the frontier. They will share readings from their latest works and discuss how indigenous women and men in Alaska seek to retain their traditions and way of life amid pressure from economic forces, both historically and today.
Ayagaduk Ojanen is a member of the King Island Native Community, Ugiuvamiut tribe and a Peripheral Poets fellow. She received her Master’s in Fine Arts from the University of Montana. Her first collection of poetry, “Roughly for the North,” was published by University of Alaska Press. Her work has appeared in Prairie Schooner, the Louisville Review, AS/US Journal, and Yellow Medicine Review.
After 36 years in remote Alaska – an isolating but evocative experience that inspires much of her work – Vanasse now lives on Oregon’s North Coast. Vanasse is the author of 17 books. She earned a Master of Arts in Humanities from California State University at Dominguez Hills and is an alumnus of the Squaw Valley Writers Workshops. She is also co-founder of the 49 Alaska Writing Center and founder of the author collective Running Fox Books.
The Hoffman Center is located 594 Laneda Ave.
For more information, visit hoffmanarts.org/writing/manzanitas-writers-series
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.