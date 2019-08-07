The Angora Hiking Club is hosting two hikes Saturday Aug. 17 and 24 at Coffenbury Lake at Fort Stevens and at Neahkahnie Mountain.
The hike at Coffenbury Lake on Aug. 17 wil be led by state park ranger Dane Osis. Hiker can enjoy the lake and forested acres on this 3.5 mile hike around the lake through the dune areas near DeLaura Beach.
Hikers will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the North Coffenbury parking area at Fort Stevens. A $5.00 daily or annual state park pass is required. Call hike coordinator Linda Dugan at 503-440-3909 by Friday, Aug. 16, if you are planning to attend.
The hike of Neahkahnie Mountain on Aug. 24 is a medium to difficult hike.
The mountain’s summit is 1,600 feet, the highest headland on the west coast. This 2.6 mile hike is worth the magnificent view of the Nehalem River Valley and coastline.
Meet at 9:45 at the Highway 101 turn out parking area half a mile south of Oswald West State Park. Call hike leader Joe Balden at 503-368-7807 by Friday, Aug. 23, if you plan to participate.
Both hikes will have car pools available leaving from the parking lot at Marine Drive between 2nd and 3rd Streets west of Burger King departing at 9 a.m.
You do not need to be a member to “blaze the trail” with us. Call a hike leader or visit our website, angorahikingclub.org. Annual dues are $10.
