ILWACO, Wash. — As part of the Loyalty Days weekend on the Long Beach Peninsula, the Peninsula Players will host a community talent show.
Auditions for the “Loyalty Days Follies” will be held at the River City Playhouse, 127 Lake St., Ilwaco, Wash., 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24.
People with potential acts are asked to contact Barbara Bate at 360-244-5566.
“It’s a ‘family friendly’ event,” Bate said. “For the ‘auditions,’ we just want to see who wants to do something. I expect we will have children dancing and a whole lot of others.”
Loyalty Days is always the first full weekend of May and includes a Saturday children’s parade and an afternoon parade on Sunday, during which the main street through downtown Long Beach is closed to traffic.
The “Follies” have been staged about five years. This year they will be held 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at the playhouse. Tickets will be $5 at the door with a portion of the proceeds going toward the children’s parade.
