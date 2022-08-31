The Friends of Old Fort Stevens will bid a final “hurrah” to summer this weekend with a festival at Fort Stevens State Park — and everyone’s invited.
The first annual Summer’s End Festival will take place at the park’s historic area. Kami Allen, the event’s coordinator, hopes visitors will have fun and enjoy spending time together, learning about the park’s historic attractions and sights.
Years ago, Fort Stevens State Park hosted a different event around Labor Day weekend, but it gradually faded away. Later, they put on another family-friendly event for the community. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The idea of hosting a larger festival has long been a desire, according to Allen. This year, the park decided to give it a go.
Samantha Hollo, a park ranger and co-coordinator of the Summer’s End Festival, is excited for the opportunity to educate park visitors on the fort’s history, reaching new audiences who may be discovering the park for the first time.
The festival is a fundraiser that will enable the park to continue making essential repairs to a historic 1911 guardhouse. It is the only guardhouse in the U.S. that retains its original design and is also accessible to the public. (The other two are located in Yellowstone National Park and Everglades National Park.)
Once used for park programming as well as activities and tours, old age is now taking its toll on the structure. Additionally, a microburst earlier this year took off a portion of the roof. “It’s becoming structurally unsound,” Hollo said, adding that the guardhouse is now boarded up and no longer open to the public.
The Friends of Old Fort Stevens, whose mission is to support the preservation and restoration of the historic aspects of the park, has written grants for the restoration, but it’s a large financial undertaking.
Because the building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, there are numerous specifications surrounding repairs that require specialized labor, materials and equipment. “You have to be historically accurate,” Hollo said of the requirements.
The festival will feature a variety of local vendors selling food, drinks and other goods. There will also be a kids’ zone, with activities and games for young festival attendees.
For the first time, Battery Pratt will serve as a stage for a lineup of local and regional bands. The battery’s cement walls make for great acoustics. “It’s the perfect stadium,” Allen said.
On Saturday, Brownsmead Flats will play at 1 p.m., followed by UNLEASHED at 3 p.m., Roostipher at 5 p.m., Barney 9 Fingers at 6 p.m. and The Out-Patientz at 7 p.m.
Sunday’s lineup will begin with a 1 p.m. performance by Jacquie Roar, followed by selections from Jared Dustin Griffin at 3 p.m., Adams & Costello at 4 p.m., Wil Kinky at 5 p.m. and Lace + Thorn at 7 p.m. 94.9 The Bridge will broadcast the live music lineup and play songs in between the sets.
In conjunction with the festival, All Day Disc Golf will present a disc golf tournament, using a course that was put in at the park in 2019. Approximately 150 people have registered for the singles tournament, and festival visitors are invited to watch. “It will be a lot happening right here,” Allen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.