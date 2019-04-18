ASTORIA — Every third Thursday at the Labor Temple Bar brings Cheap Whiskey and Dirty Jokes featuring talent from Portland and Seattle’s comedy scenes.
At 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, the event is hosted by Llynn Marks and highlights comedians Mitch Mitchell, Summer Azim, Richie Aflleje and Rachel Laurendeau. Go early to pick your seat and enjoy happy hour. The cover is $5.
Marks works with comedy shows in Seattle that showcase queer and people of color comedians.
Mitchell is a trans/queer comedian and storyteller who regularly appears as a feature on local showcases and open mics in the Seattle area.
Azim has performed the whole stretch of Washington State, from Olympia to Everett as well as Portland and Chicago. Her comedy focuses on her family, working with kids, fainting and being gay.
Aflleje is a brown, bearded, huggable young comedian with the unique ability to make light of precarious situation.
Laurendeau’s comedy is versatile and approachable with a generous sprinkling of sass. She recently placed second in Seattle’s yearly Comedy on Trial competition and was selected to compete in the Western Oregon Comedy Competition.
